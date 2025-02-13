All Sections
Ukraine destroys 2 radar systems at military base near Moscow – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 February 2025, 13:28
A Russian Valdai radar system. Photo: Russian military Telegram channels

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reports the destruction of two Russian Valdai radar systems in Moscow Oblast.

Source: DIU

Details: A powerful explosion occurred on the night of 6-7 February at Military Unit 52116 in Dolgoprudny, near Moscow.

The blast destroyed two Russian Valdai radar systems, which are designed for round-the-clock automatic detection and counteraction against UAVs.

These systems are the latest development from Russia’s defence industry and the first of their kind to be adopted by the Russian military.

Ukraine’s intelligence said that the military unit where the explosion took place is responsible for securing the airspace over Moscow.

