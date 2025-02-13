All Sections
Zelenskyy assesses conversation with Trump as "very good" and sets condition for talks with Russia

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 February 2025, 16:46
Zelenskyy assesses conversation with Trump as very good and sets condition for talks with Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Screenshot from Radio Liberty’s video 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is satisfied with his third conversation with US President Donald Trump, stressing that dialogue with Russia is possible only after a clear plan to stop Putin is developed.

Source: Zelenskyy's comments to Radio Liberty during a visit to the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant 

Quote: "Calls are calls [about Trump's conversation with Putin – ed.], I understand, but meetings are a priority for us… only after such [Ukrainian-American] meetings, after developing a plan to stop Putin, then it is fair to talk to Russians."

Details: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had already had his third phone conversation with Donald Trump, which he called "very good". He stressed that Trump did not call his conversation with Putin a priority.

Zelenskyy said that the dialogue focused on the participation of North Korean troops in the war on the side of Russia, as well as Ukrainian drone systems, which Trump called "impressive".

"He [Trump – ed.] understands that we are number one in the world or one of the first [in terms of drone technology]," Zelenskyy stressed.

The president also added: "I don't think it was a matter of priority that he [Trump – ed.] talked to Russia first. Although it's really not very nice."

Background:

  • On the evening of 12 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.
  • Earlier on 12 February, Trump announced that he had a phone call with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

