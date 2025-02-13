All Sections
Zelenskyy unsure that Trump can easily compel Putin to fair peace settlement

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 13 February 2025, 18:50
Zelenskyy unsure that Trump can easily compel Putin to fair peace settlement
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he does not believe that US President Donald Trump will be able to easily convince Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the war justly.

Source: We Are Ukraine TV channel, citing Zelenskyy in a comment to journalists during a visit to the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant on 13 February, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Trump told me he believes Putin wants peace and an end to the war. But I told him: You see Putin as the leader of Russia, while I see him as an enemy and I believe my view is closer to reality – so I don’t trust [Putin]. We truly believe that if you can get him to end the war on just terms, then thank God, that’s what we all want. But I don’t think it will be easy. That’s why I told Trump that security guarantees are our priority."

