Geran drone debris found in Romania after overnight Russian attack on Ukraine

Fragments of Geran drones used by Russia in attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River were discovered on Romanian territory on Thursday, 13 February.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Romanian Ministry of National Defence

Details: Representatives of Romania’s Defence Ministry, Interior Ministry and intelligence services found the fragments of Russian Geran-2 drones (Geranium-2) after searches near the Romanian-Ukrainian border.

Advertisement:

One drone crashed about a kilometre from the Danube River near the Ukrainian border, with its debris discovered roughly five kilometres west of the Ukrainian city of Reni.

The second was found 500 metres from the Danube’s shore and about five kilometres south of Reni.

An on-site investigation confirmed that both drones were carrying explosives, which detonated upon impact. Romania’s Defence Ministry emphasised that the incidents occurred outside populated areas.

Background:

Several drones also entered Moldova’s airspace during Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukrainian oblasts.

In response, Moldova’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to express its protest and announced the closure of the Russian Cultural Centre.

Support UP or become our patron!