Polish PM: Ukraine, Europe and US must participate in peace talks together

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, following a series of phone calls with European leaders on Thursday, 13 February, has stated that Ukraine, Europe and the US must remain united and jointly take part in peace negotiations.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Council President António Costa, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and German opposition leader Friedrich Merz.

Advertisement:

Following these discussions, Tusk emphasised that Ukraine, Europe and the US must be fully united in any peace talks.

Background:

On 12 February, US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin regarding a potential resolution to the war in Ukraine.

After this call, concerns emerged in Europe that a peace agreement might be negotiated behind the backs of both the EU and Ukraine.

Earlier today, Zelenskyy stated that the European Union should be directly involved in any peace negotiations concerning the war in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron