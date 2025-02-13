Trump proposes trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Putin

US President Donald Trump wants to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin to discuss cutting defence spending.

Source: Reuters and AP, citing Trump

Details: Media reports indicate that the meeting could take place after the wars in Ukraine and Gaza "settle down".

Quote: "When we straighten it all out, then I want to one of the first meetings I want to have is with President Xi of China, President Putin of Russia. And I want to say, let’s cut our military budget in half."

Details: Trump also stated that he wants to resume denuclearisation talks with both countries.

As noted by AP, such a move would contradict decades of traditional Republican positioning on national defence.

