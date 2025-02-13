All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump proposes trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Putin

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 13 February 2025, 22:43
Trump proposes trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Putin
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump wants to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin to discuss cutting defence spending.

Source: Reuters and AP, citing Trump

Details: Media reports indicate that the meeting could take place after the wars in Ukraine and Gaza "settle down".

Advertisement:

Quote: "When we straighten it all out, then I want to one of the first meetings I want to have is with President Xi of China, President Putin of Russia. And I want to say, let’s cut our military budget in half."

Details: Trump also stated that he wants to resume denuclearisation talks with both countries.

As noted by AP, such a move would contradict decades of traditional Republican positioning on national defence.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpXi JinpingPutin
Advertisement:
Trump confirms he does not see Ukraine in NATO: "Russia won't allow it"
Trump announces meeting of Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives in Munich
Trump's envoy says US access to Ukraine's mineral resources is part of security guarantees
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs 100,000 peacekeepers, military estimates show
Moscow starts putting together team for US negotiations, Putin's spokesman says
Zelenskyy approves sanctions against five Ukrainian oligarchs
All News
Trump
Trump announces meeting of Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives in Munich
Trump says Ukraine will participate in "peace negotiations"
Axios reveals details of Zelenskyy-Trump conversation
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Trump calls Russia's exclusion from G7 a mistake
23:04
Trump confirms he does not see Ukraine in NATO: "Russia won't allow it"
23:02
Over 60% of Russian oil tankers halted due to sanctions
22:46
Trump announces meeting of Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives in Munich
22:43
Trump proposes trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Putin
22:12
Trump says Ukraine will participate in "peace negotiations"
22:00
Axios reveals details of Zelenskyy-Trump conversation
21:45
German Chancellor Scholz: We will never accept a dictated peace in Ukraine
21:32
Trump's envoy says US access to Ukraine's mineral resources is part of security guarantees
21:18
Trump's envoy Kellogg: Formalising Ukraine's territorial losses does not mean recognising them
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: