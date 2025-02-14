All Sections
Pentagon chief admits future aid to Kyiv may be tied to participation in negotiations

Oleh PavliukFriday, 14 February 2025, 01:15
Pentagon chief admits future aid to Kyiv may be tied to participation in negotiations
Pete Hegseth. Stock photo: Getty Images

Pete Hegseth, the new US Secretary of Defense, has not ruled out that further US assistance to Ukraine could be a factor in negotiations to "end the war".

Source: Hegseth in a comment to reporters following a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels on 13 February, as reported by European Pravda, citing CNN

Details: Hegseth noted that the Trump administration continues to provide Ukraine with "what has been allocated" in terms of security assistance.

"I think it would be fair to say that things like future funding, either less or more, could be on the table in negotiations as well," he added.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon chief stressed that the appropriate decisions would be made by Trump himself.

"Whatever the president determines is the most robust carrot or stick on either side to induce a durable peace, understanding, obviously, the motivations that Vladimir Putin has had on Ukraine for quite some time," Hegseth said.

Background:

  • Reuters previously suggested that the Trump administration had temporarily halted arms sales to Ukraine amid internal policy discussions on the war.
  • Washington has not announced any new military aid packages for Ukraine since the change of president. Trump has indicated he is open to providing weapons to Kyiv in return for access to its mineral resources.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAUkraineceasefire
