Macron: Trump's return would be electroshock pushing Europe to take care of itself and Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has called the return of his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to the White House an "electroshock" that should compel Europe to take care of its own future and the future of Ukraine.

Source: Macron during an interview with Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron emphasised the need for Europe to "muscle up" in defence and the economy. He insisted that only Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can negotiate on behalf of his country, warning that a "peace that is a capitulation" would be "bad news for everyone", including the United States.

Quote: "The only question at this stage is whether President Putin is genuinely, sustainably, and credibly willing to agree to a ceasefire on this basis. After that, it’s up to the Ukrainians to negotiate with Russia." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president - ed.]

Details: Macron stressed that the world must "stay collectively vigilant" now.

He described Trump’s return to the White House as a push that will drive the EU to invest in its own defence, economic and technological revival.

This, he said, would mean abandoning the fiscal and monetary system first agreed upon by the EU in 1992, which he called "outdated".

"This is Europe’s moment to accelerate and execute," he said, warning of the risk of failure for the EU.

Macron also supported the Trump administration’s position that Europe is responsible for ensuring Ukraine’s security, stating that this shift is a result of generational change and a bipartisan shift in US foreign policy priorities from Europe to Asia.

"What Trump is saying to Europe is that it is up to you to carry the burden. And I say, it is up to us to take it on," Macron said.

After a phone conversation with Trump earlier this week, Macron said he was "not surprised" by the US president’s stance. He noted that Trump had created a "window of opportunity" to resolve the issue through talks, where "everyone has to play their role".

Macron noted that the US role is to "restart this dialogue" and take the initiative, as Trump has introduced an "element of strategic disruption".

Macron also emphasised that Zelenskyy will "alone" discuss "territorial and sovereignty issues". Meanwhile, "it is up to the international community, with a specific role for the Europeans, to discuss security guarantees and, more broadly, the security framework for the entire region".

Background:

The Munich Security Conference on 14 February is expected to include a meeting between representatives of Ukraine and Russia, as announced by US President Donald Trump on 13 February.

US Vice President JD Vance is also expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the conference.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that US President Donald Trump does not want just a mere ceasefire but seeks a complete end to the war in Ukraine.

