All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Meeting between Zelenskyy and US vice president rescheduled

Ulyana Krychkovska, Serhiy SydorenkoFriday, 14 February 2025, 10:51
Meeting between Zelenskyy and US vice president rescheduled
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: X (Twitter)

The meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance, which was to take place at the Munich Security Conference on 14 February, has been postponed.

Source: European Pravda, citing information from sources

Details: Earlier, a number of media outlets, including CBS News and the New York Post, wrote that James David Vance would meet Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference, but the meeting was rescheduled.

Advertisement:

European Pravda sources confirm that the meeting was postponed to a later date, not cancelled.

The decision to postpone the meeting was probably made at the last minute – some Ukrainian journalists were even allowed to attend.

Background:

  • The plane carrying Secretary of State Marco Rubio, heading to Germany for the conference, was forced to return to Maryland late on Thursday night, 13 February, because of a technical malfunction.
  • The Munich Security Conference is expected to include a meeting between representatives of Ukraine and Russia, as announced by US President Donald Trump on 13 February.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyUSA
Advertisement:
Сontainment structure of Unit No 4 of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant dismantled
Zelenskyy: Russia to train 15 divisions for Belarus this year
Wagner mercenaries detained in Moldova in Avengers international operation
Trading metals for security: which resources interest Trump, and what can Ukraine offer?
Radiation levels normal after Russian drone strike on Chornobyl shelter
US may send troops to Ukraine if Moscow disrupts talks, US vice president says
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy vows to present championship belt from Ukrainian boxer Usyk to Trump
Axios reveals details of Zelenskyy-Trump conversation
Zelenskyy discusses his call with Trump with Lithuanian president
RECENT NEWS
14:40
Ukrainian President's Office chief details his first meeting with Trump's special envoy Kellogg
14:37
Сontainment structure of Unit No 4 of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant dismantled
14:27
Moldova wants Russia to withdraw troops from Transnistria as part of peace negotiations with Ukraine
14:26
EXPLAINERHow Austria blocked Putin's allies from forming a government and whether the crisis can be overcome
14:12
UK intelligence outlines predictions for Russian drone attacks on Ukraine in 2025
14:04
Russia intensifies forced mobilisation in occupied territories of Ukraine, intelligence reports
14:02
757 bodies of fallen soldiers brought back to Ukraine
13:36
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs 1.5 million soldiers until NATO membership is secured
13:31
Zelenskyy announces visits to UAE, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye
13:08
Zelenskyy says Putin may attack NATO countries as early as next year
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: