Meeting between Zelenskyy and US vice president rescheduled

The meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance, which was to take place at the Munich Security Conference on 14 February, has been postponed.

Source: European Pravda, citing information from sources

Details: Earlier, a number of media outlets, including CBS News and the New York Post, wrote that James David Vance would meet Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference, but the meeting was rescheduled.

Advertisement:

European Pravda sources confirm that the meeting was postponed to a later date, not cancelled.

The decision to postpone the meeting was probably made at the last minute – some Ukrainian journalists were even allowed to attend.

Background:

The plane carrying Secretary of State Marco Rubio, heading to Germany for the conference, was forced to return to Maryland late on Thursday night, 13 February, because of a technical malfunction.

The Munich Security Conference is expected to include a meeting between representatives of Ukraine and Russia, as announced by US President Donald Trump on 13 February.

