Plane carrying US secretary of state to Munich Security Conference turns back to Washington due to malfunction

A US Air Force plane carrying Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch was forced to return to Washington due to a technical malfunction while en route to Germany for the Munich Security Conference.

Source: Associated Press (AP)

Details: The AP reported that the incident occurred late Thursday night, 14 February. About 90 minutes after takeoff from Joint Base Andrews, a C-32, a converted Boeing 757, experienced a problem with the cockpit windscreen, forcing the aircraft to return to the military base.

Advertisement:

Tammy Bruce, a spokeswoman for the US Department of State, confirmed the incident and said that Rubio "intends to continue his travel to Germany and the Middle East on a separate aircraft".

Quote: "Although Rubio plans to resume his journey on a new plane, it was not immediately clear if the delay would cause him to miss a scheduled Friday morning meeting with Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich."

Support UP or become our patron!