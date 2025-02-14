One person killed, one injured in Russian strike on Shevchenko in Donetsk Oblast

One man has been killed and another injured in a Russian airstrike on a residential area in the village of Shevchenko in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "Houses have been destroyed. Emergency workers have retrieved the body of the deceased from under the rubble. They have also provided first aid to the wounded man and taken him to hospital."

Details: Emergency workers reportedly removed five tonnes of building debris.

