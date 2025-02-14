All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

One person killed, one injured in Russian strike on Shevchenko in Donetsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukFriday, 14 February 2025, 12:22
One person killed, one injured in Russian strike on Shevchenko in Donetsk Oblast
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One man has been killed and another injured in a Russian airstrike on a residential area in the village of Shevchenko in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "Houses have been destroyed. Emergency workers have retrieved the body of the deceased from under the rubble. They have also provided first aid to the wounded man and taken him to hospital."

Advertisement:

Details: Emergency workers reportedly removed five tonnes of building debris.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:
Сontainment structure of Unit No 4 of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant dismantled
Zelenskyy: Russia to train 15 divisions for Belarus this year
Wagner mercenaries detained in Moldova in Avengers international operation
Trading metals for security: which resources interest Trump, and what can Ukraine offer?
Radiation levels normal after Russian drone strike on Chornobyl shelter
US may send troops to Ukraine if Moscow disrupts talks, US vice president says
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces advance in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts, DeepState analysts say
Russians attack Kramatorsk killing 1 person and injuring 5 – photo
Russians bomb Donetsk Oblast's Kostiantynivka, injuring 3 civilians
RECENT NEWS
14:40
Ukrainian President's Office chief details his first meeting with Trump's special envoy Kellogg
14:37
Сontainment structure of Unit No 4 of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant dismantled
14:27
Moldova wants Russia to withdraw troops from Transnistria as part of peace negotiations with Ukraine
14:26
EXPLAINERHow Austria blocked Putin's allies from forming a government and whether the crisis can be overcome
14:12
UK intelligence outlines predictions for Russian drone attacks on Ukraine in 2025
14:04
Russia intensifies forced mobilisation in occupied territories of Ukraine, intelligence reports
14:02
757 bodies of fallen soldiers brought back to Ukraine
13:36
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs 1.5 million soldiers until NATO membership is secured
13:31
Zelenskyy announces visits to UAE, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye
13:08
Zelenskyy says Putin may attack NATO countries as early as next year
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: