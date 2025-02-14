Zelenskyy: Situation on Pokrovsk front has improved

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told journalists at the Munich Security Conference that the situation on the Pokrovsk front has improved in recent days.

Source: Zelenskyy

Quote: "It's important to note that the situation on the Pokrovsk front has improved in recent days. No details. However, I'd say that we are more confident there than we were before."

Background: On 10 February, Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, reported that the Pokrovsk front remains the most active on the eastern front, with Russian forces attempting to bypass the city of Pokrovsk from the west.

