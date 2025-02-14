Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy 2,000–3,000 North Korean troops to its Kursk Oblast

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia intends to deploy additional North Korean forces to the Kursk front (Russia) in the near future.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Munich

Quote: "Right now, we see that another few thousand – perhaps two or three – are in the process of being transferred from North Korea to the Kursk front. That is what we can observe. We do not have exact numbers – we see them when they are already there and then we can make estimates. For now, we see that Russia is requesting a few thousand more troops from North Korea. This is certainly not a sign of strength."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that North Korean troops have already suffered casualties.

Quote: "We understand that they have losses – over 4,000 casualties, with about two-thirds killed. The morale of North Korean troops has also declined because they have seen how many of them have fled."

More details: The president stressed that Ukraine must remain vigilant, as the situation could change rapidly.

"It is important to recognise that Russia continues negotiations with North Korea on the deployment of military personnel, weapons, and missiles. This is a clear case of another country being drawn into the war," Zelenskyy said, adding that he intends to discuss the issue with US President Donald Trump's team.

Background: On 7 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia had once again deployed North Korean soldiers to its Kursk Oblast, where new assaults had taken place. He mentioned that hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers had been killed.

