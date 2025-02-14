Zelenskyy: Russia to train 15 divisions for Belarus this year

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia plans to train 15 divisions consisting of 100,000-150,000 troops to strengthen the Belarusian front in 2025.

Source: Zelenskyy in a conversation with journalists in Munich

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Do you know what’s happening with Belarusians? No one seems to consider that. This year, Russia plans to prepare 15 divisions for training and to strengthen the situation on the Belarusian front. We believe that all, or at least some, [of these divisions] will be stationed on Belarusian territory.

These are 100,000 to 150,000 people. It's just a massive grouping. I'm unsure if this group will attack Ukraine. Perhaps, but they could go to Ukraine... or to Poland or the Baltic countries."

Background: Earlier, Zelenskyy mentioned that the Russian government intends to increase its Armed Forces by 12-15 divisions in 2025, which would add approximately 150,000 soldiers.

