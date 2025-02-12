All Sections
Russia plans to increase its army by 150,000 this year, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 12 February 2025, 13:58
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Screenshot from the interview

Russian authorities plan to expand their army by 12 to 15 divisions, equivalent to around 150,000 soldiers, in 2025. 

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s interview with The Guardian 

Quote: "The intelligence has informed me that Russia plans to increase its army by 12-15 divisions in 2025, which we estimate will add around 150,000 troops."

Details: The president said that Russia plans to bolster its army through mobilization, training, and the recruitment of troops from North Korea. Zelenskyy said these new soldiers will undergo training in Belarus.

He specifically pointed out that Ukraine currently has 110 combat brigades, which is a significant force. In contrast, Russia has 220 brigades, and this number is expected to grow to 250 in 2025.

Quote: "Russia’s army is twice the size of ours. The European combat force, including American troops stationed there, is estimated to have around 82 combat brigades. Today, Ukraine’s army, with its 110 brigades, is holding off Russia’s 220 brigades." 

He also said that the number of Russian troops, excluding Ukraine’s forces, will outnumber Europe’s army by a ratio of 3 to 1.

Quote: "Without Ukraine, Europe would be completely occupied by the Russians." 

Zelenskyy stressed that the Ukrainian army is holding back Russia’s million-strong force. If the Ukrainian forces were to collapse, more equipped and strengthened Russian troops could return to Africa, Syria, Azerbaijan, and Armenia – provided Europe could secure a non-aggression pact with them.

Background:

  • On 22 January, President Zelenskyy said that to prevent a new Russian attack on Ukraine following a ceasefire agreement, at least 200,000 European peacekeepers should be deployed.  
  • Later, he emphasised that any effective peacekeeping mission in Ukraine must include American troops.  
  • However, in an interview with The Guardian on 11 February, President Zelenskyy expressed confidence that Ukraine might not need foreign peacekeepers if it has a strengthened military, enough weapons, and the resources to sustain them.

