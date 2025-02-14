All Sections
Zelenskyy briefs UK PM on his conversation with Trump

Mariya YemetsFriday, 14 February 2025, 12:24
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keir Starmer. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he had a conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and briefed him on his recent discussions with the US side.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he had held a "good conversation" with Starmer and thanked him for London's support and leadership.

"I informed Prime Minister Starmer about my discussion with President Trump and contacts with the American side. The Ukrainian and American teams must work together with Europeans and all our global partners to achieve concrete results," Zelenskyy said.

He pointed out that they had also discussed an action plan for the near future "to shape a common strategy on security, economic cooperation, and political partnership".

Background: 

  • For the first time, the UK, not the US, chaired the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein Group, on 12 February.
  • On 12 February, the UK announced a £150 million (about US$186 million) military aid package for Ukraine.
  • John Healey, UK Secretary of State for Defence, stated that London would allocate £4.5 billion [approx. US$5.5 billion] in military aid to Ukraine this year.

Support UP or become our patron!

