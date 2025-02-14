She said yes: soldier from 74th Reconnaissance Battalion proposes to his beloved nine days after release from captivity

Oleksandr Dyrektorenko, a Ukrainian soldier who was released in a prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia on 5 February, has proposed to his girlfriend Olha.

Source: Yuliia Pavliuk, head of the Central Office of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, posted a video of the proposal on Instagram

Details: The fighter, from the 74th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, spent 1,060 days in captivity, and his beloved was waiting for him all that time.

"She said yes! 1,060 days of waiting. 1,060 days of fighting for life and love. He came back. She waited. 26-year-old Oleksandr finally set foot on his native land, strong in spirit and full of love. Olha not only waited but fought every day for his return and did not allow the world to forget," Pavliuk wrote.

Oleksandr Dyrektorenko joined the army at the age of 18. From the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, he served near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, and in March 2022, he and his uncle were taken prisoner.

At home, his girlfriend Olha, daughter Yeva and mother Yuliia were waiting for him. The family constantly took part in events to remind the world of the prisoners of war.

Olha waited and fought for her beloved for 1,060 days. Photo: german_16olga/Instagram

"Hello, my love. I've been dreaming about you for a week now," Olha wrote in March 2024. "You must be missing me. As soon as I close my eyes, I feel your presence; it's so sad. Maybe you got my letter? Maybe it has reached you?

You are the light of my world, the music in my heart and the first thought of my new day. No obstacles will stop me on my way to your heart. I love you, and I am happy at the thought that one day you will be mine forever."

In an interview with Tochka Skhodu, Olha said that Oleksandr suggested they get married online, but she said she would wait until his return.

Background:

On 5 February 2025, 150 Ukrainians were brought back from Russian captivity: 108 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 42 soldiers and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Pavlo Zuban from Poltava Oblast, a father of two and fighter with the 79th Air Assault Brigade, was among those exchanged.

