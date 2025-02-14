All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

She said yes: soldier from 74th Reconnaissance Battalion proposes to his beloved nine days after release from captivity

Olena BarsukovaFriday, 14 February 2025, 17:20
She said yes: soldier from 74th Reconnaissance Battalion proposes to his beloved nine days after release from captivity
The happy couple, Oleksandr and Olha. Photo: direktorenkonew/Instagram

Oleksandr Dyrektorenko, a Ukrainian soldier who was released in a prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia on 5 February, has proposed to his girlfriend Olha.

Source: Yuliia Pavliuk, head of the Central Office of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, posted a video of the proposal on Instagram

Details: The fighter, from the 74th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, spent 1,060 days in captivity, and his beloved was waiting for him all that time.

Advertisement:

"She said yes! 1,060 days of waiting. 1,060 days of fighting for life and love. He came back. She waited. 26-year-old Oleksandr finally set foot on his native land, strong in spirit and full of love. Olha not only waited but fought every day for his return and did not allow the world to forget," Pavliuk wrote.

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

Допис, поширений Юлія Павлюк (@pavliuk.yuliia)

Oleksandr Dyrektorenko joined the army at the age of 18. From the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, he served near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, and in March 2022, he and his uncle were taken prisoner.

At home, his girlfriend Olha, daughter Yeva and mother Yuliia were waiting for him. The family constantly took part in events to remind the world of the prisoners of war.

 
Olha waited and fought for her beloved for 1,060 days.
Photo: german_16olga/Instagram

"Hello, my love. I've been dreaming about you for a week now," Olha wrote in March 2024. "You must be missing me. As soon as I close my eyes, I feel your presence; it's so sad. Maybe you got my letter? Maybe it has reached you?

You are the light of my world, the music in my heart and the first thought of my new day. No obstacles will stop me on my way to your heart. I love you, and I am happy at the thought that one day you will be mine forever."

In an interview with Tochka Skhodu, Olha said that Oleksandr suggested they get married online, but she said she would wait until his return.

Background:

  • On 5 February 2025, 150 Ukrainians were brought back from Russian captivity: 108 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 42 soldiers and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
  • Pavlo Zuban from Poltava Oblast, a father of two and fighter with the 79th Air Assault Brigade, was among those exchanged.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russo-Ukrainian warprisoners
Advertisement:
Saudi Arabia agrees to host Trump-Putin meeting on its territory
US Vice President Vance to Zelenskyy: We want lasting peace that will not lead to conflict in a few years
Pistorius responds to US vice president's criticism of EU democracy
US vice president: America will not help Europe because of European approach to propaganda
Ukraine's Security Service releases photos of debris from Russian drone that attacked Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant – photos
Сontainment structure of Unit No 4 of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant dismantled
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirms Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine
Bloomberg: Putin assembles heavyweight team for US negotiations on Ukraine
Russia pays for every square kilometre captured in Ukraine with 100 soldiers, Estonian intelligence reports
RECENT NEWS
22:25
Northern European leaders urgently meet on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference after Trump's statements
22:21
Saudi Arabia agrees to host Trump-Putin meeting on its territory
21:28
German couple who murdered two Ukrainian women to kidnap baby appeal life sentence
21:14
US Senator Graham offers alternative to Ukraine's accession to NATO
21:10
Ukraine brings back 8 children from Russian occupation
21:09
Russian losses in Kursk Oblast amount to around 20,000 killed, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
21:06
UK foreign secretary about his talks with US vice president on Ukraine – Reuters
20:42
Ukrainian Air Force destroys drone launch point in Kursk Oblast – video
20:39
EU top diplomat on US vice president's speech: They try to pick a fight with us, but we don't want to
20:25
Zelenskyy after meeting with US VP Vance: Ukraine awaits Trump's special envoy Kellogg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: