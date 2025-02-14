All Sections
​​Zelenskyy says he does not plan to meet with any Russians except Putin

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 14 February 2025, 18:25
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he does not plan to meet with any Russians other than their leader, Vladimir Putin. However, this will only happen after he and US President Donald Trump have prepared a general plan to end the war.

Source: Zelenskyy during the Strategic Investment: The Future of US-Ukraine Security Cooperation panel at the Munich Security Conference, Interfax-Ukraine reports

Quote: "I will not meet with Russians. I don't know if they are happy or not happy with this... I will meet with only one Russian guy, with Putin. Only after we have a common plan with Trump and Europe. And we will sit [down] with Putin and stop the war. Only in this case I’m ready to meet. Not in other ‘compromise’ platforms."

