Zelenskyy meets with US Vice President Vance in Munich

A meeting between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President J.D. Vance has begun on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Vance and Zelenskyy were supposed to meet earlier, but according to the Ukrainian President’s Office, they agreed to postpone the meeting to give the US the opportunity to work on a draft partnership memorandum which Ukraine had finalised and submitted to the Americans.

A European Pravda source said that this happened because Zelenskyy and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, agreed on Wednesday, 12 February that Ukraine would finalise the draft partnership memorandum and hand it over to the Americans.

Ukraine submitted the document, and the US side asked for time until 17:00 to work on it.

Background:

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent visited Kyiv on 13 February to discuss economic partnership with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy later said the US had presented Kyiv with the first draft of a partnership agreement on investment in Ukraine's mineral resources in exchange for further aid.

