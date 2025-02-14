Zelenskyy after meeting with US VP Vance: Ukraine awaits Trump's special envoy Kellogg
Following his meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that both teams would continue working on the agreement and that Ukraine is expecting a visit from Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.
Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)
Quote: "I had a good meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance. I am grateful to him and his entire team for the discussion, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy General Keith Kellogg also taking part.
Our teams will continue to work on the document. We addressed many key issues and look forward to welcoming General Kellogg to Ukraine for further meetings and a deeper assessment of the situation on the ground."
Details: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to move as quickly as possible toward a real and guaranteed peace.
Zelenskyy added that he sincerely values Trump's determination, which "can help stop the war and secure justice and security guarantees for Ukraine".
Background: On 14 February, Vance emphasised that Washington seeks a long-term resolution to the Russo-Ukrainian war.
Support UP or become our patron!