All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US Senator Graham offers alternative to Ukraine's accession to NATO

Serhiy SydorenkoFriday, 14 February 2025, 21:14
US Senator Graham offers alternative to Ukraine's accession to NATO
Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: X

The US Senate is considering the idea of providing Ukraine with a scheme for rapid accession to NATO as a security guarantee in the event of a new Russian attack.

Source: Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican Party), who spoke with President Zelenskyy during a public conversation at the Munich Security Conference

Details: Graham stated that Ukraine's accession to NATO does not seem to be a realistic option – glossing over the fact that the United States opposes the accession, he only added that there are those in NATO who do not want to see Ukraine there. However, in searching for a scheme to guarantee Ukraine's security, the senator considers it inappropriate to reject the NATO lever.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I've got an idea, comes from The Art of the Deal [Trump’s book – ed.]. If we can't agree they should be in NATO like right now, can we agree that if there's ever another Invasion, the moment they invade, they go into NATO? Let Putin put him in NATO if he wants to."

Details: In response to a question from the audience, he added that he was aware that such a scenario would lead to military action.

Quote: "I think we let Putin know that if he ever does this again, they're [Ukraine – ed.] going into NATO really quick. And if he invades again, they go into NATO that means we all fight [to defend Ukraine]."

Details: During the panel discussion, he repeated this idea again, demonstrating that he considered the proposal serious.

His colleague, Senator Jeanne Shaheen (Democrat), said she agreed with her colleague but did not go into detail about the proposal, only noting that they cannot take NATO off the table. Zelenskyy did not comment on the idea.

Notably, the current NATO enlargement scheme does not provide for a guaranteed quick accession, as the parliaments of all allied states must vote in favour of the new member.

Background:

  • In a Munich discussion, Zelenskyy criticised the United States, which "never saw [Ukraine] in NATO".
  • Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to discuss all aspects of a future peace with the US, including its NATO membership, but it must set red lines.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAUkraineNATO
Advertisement:
WSJ: Ukraine may have shot down its F-16 over summer due to "US overcautiousness"
Saudi Arabia agrees to host Trump-Putin meeting on its territory
US Vice President Vance to Zelenskyy: We want lasting peace that will not lead to conflict in a few years
Pistorius responds to US vice president's criticism of EU democracy
US vice president: America will not help Europe because of European approach to propaganda
Ukraine's Security Service releases photos of debris from Russian drone that attacked Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant – photos
All News
USA
EU top diplomat on US vice president's speech: They try to pick a fight with us, but we don't want to
Zelenskyy after meeting with US VP Vance: Ukraine awaits Trump's special envoy Kellogg
US Vice President Vance to Zelenskyy: We want lasting peace that will not lead to conflict in a few years
RECENT NEWS
23:46
Russian strike on Chornobyl: firefighters contain fire in shelter cladding
22:57
WSJ: Ukraine may have shot down its F-16 over summer due to "US overcautiousness"
22:25
Northern European leaders urgently meet on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference after Trump's statements
22:21
Saudi Arabia agrees to host Trump-Putin meeting on its territory
21:28
German couple who murdered two Ukrainian women to kidnap baby appeal life sentence
21:14
US Senator Graham offers alternative to Ukraine's accession to NATO
21:10
Ukraine brings back 8 children from Russian occupation
21:09
Russian losses in Kursk Oblast amount to around 20,000 killed, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
21:06
UK foreign secretary about his talks with US vice president on Ukraine – Reuters
20:42
Ukrainian Air Force destroys drone launch point in Kursk Oblast – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: