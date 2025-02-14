Russian strike on Chornobyl: firefighters contain fire in shelter cladding

Firefighters have managed to contain a fire in the outer cladding of the arch of the protective structure over the destroyed fourth reactor of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

Source: Svitlana Hrynchuk, Ukraine’s Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources; Kyiv City State Administration

Quote from Hrynchuk: "The background radiation in the Exclusion Zone is normal and is being continuously monitored by an automated monitoring system at 39 points. Data is sent to the control centre once an hour around the clock, and in an emergency it is sent every minute.

Control levels of the ambient dose equivalent rate have not been exceeded."

Details: Meanwhile, Kyiv City State Administration has also reported that background radiation in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast remains normal. No excesses have been observed.

The situation is being continuously monitored, and measurements are taken every 3 hours.

