Zelenskyy and Macron discuss security guarantees and joint strategy for bringing peace closer

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 15 February 2025, 00:34
Zelenskyy and Macron. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, during which the leaders discussed security guarantees, prospects for a peaceful end of the war and cooperation between Ukraine, the US and Europe.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy said the main topic of discussion was developing a joint strategy between Ukraine, the US and Europe to achieve a just peace.

Quote: "We must develop a joint strategy with the US and Europe to bring about a just peace and sit all at the negotiation table together. We discussed many key issues, including security guarantees and France’s concrete proposals."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that it is crucial for all participants in the negotiation process to be on the same page and share a unified vision of the future settlement of the war.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Macron for supporting the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine", stressing that joint efforts by European and US partners are critically important for future security.

Background: 

  • France is one of Ukraine’s key partners in Europe and President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly emphasised the need to strengthen security support for Kyiv.
  • During a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation at the Munich Security Conference on 14 February, US Vice President JD Vance emphasised that Washington seeks a long-term resolution to the Russo-Ukrainian war.

