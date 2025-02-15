All Sections
War in Ukraine could become "Afghanistan" for EU – Orbán

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 15 February 2025, 06:28
Viktor Orbán. Photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that the war in Ukraine could become as exhausting and hopeless for the EU as the US war in Afghanistan, from which there is "no way out".

Source: Orbán in an interview with Tucker Carlson; Politico

Details: Orbán stated that the EU has spent hundreds of billions of euros supporting Ukraine and if the situation does not change, the war will become a prolonged burden for European countries.

"If President [Donald] Trump is not able to find a solution, that war could become easily an Afghanistan for the European Union," Orbán said, comparing the situation in Ukraine to the 20-year US military operation in Afghanistan.

"Endless war, endless conflict, no way out of the conflict, eating up energy, human lives, money, everything. Destroying the frame of normal life for the European Union. … We are in serious danger," he continued.

Orbán also reiterated the Kremlin's narrative that Russia started the war to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and stated that the situation on the battlefield is in Russia's favour.

Quote from Orbán: "The difficulty is … how to convince the Russians to stop the war while the Russians are basically winning."

Details: Orbán is one of the few European leaders who maintains friendly relations with the Kremlin and has repeatedly blocked sanctions against Russia. His stance is often criticised by European partners as destructive to EU unity in supporting Ukraine.

