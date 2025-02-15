Russia must withdraw its troops to February 2022 line, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia must withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory to the position held before the full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Newsmax

Quote: "I think that they have to go, minimum, they have to go on the line of [the] full-scale invasion."

Details: The journalist pointed out that she sees no indication of Russia's willingness to retreat to the 2022 borders, or even the 2014 borders, and asked how the war might end. Zelensky responded that he believes President Donald Trump could end the war, with Europe’s support, if Trump allows them to.

Zelenskyy also believes Trump has the ability to influence Russian leader Vladimir Putin, noting that, in his view, the current US president "needs, very much, the success".

Quote: "Otherwise, — I think that he needs, very much, the success, and, otherwise, everybody will say that [this] was the line of Biden and this is the line of Trump. I think that he needs success and we need success and we trust him. I hope so that he will be on our side".

Zelenskyy also said that they will not accept the outcome of any negotiations in which they are not involved.

