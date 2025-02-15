Zelenskyy: I haven't agreed to sign US minerals agreement – it's not ready yet

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Ukraine is not walking away from a minerals deal proposed by US President Donald Trump, but the agreement is not yet ready for signing.

Source: Zelenskyy at the final press conference of the Munich Security Conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that his signature would not be on the agreement anyway.

"The agreement would be signed at ministerial level, but I am the president and will have an impact on its content," he said.

Zelenskyy acknowledged that he has not yet given his consent to the deal, as the agreement is not yet ready to be signed.

"I have not agreed to the signing of the agreement, because it is not ready yet," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasised that the agreement should not just be about minerals: it should also cover the benefits for Ukraine, particularly security guarantees.

"This is about investments. You can consider profit distribution once clear security guarantees have been defined. I haven't seen that there so far," he explained.

Background:

Earlier, NBC News reported that Washington had proposed that Kyiv grant the US 50% ownership of Ukraine's minerals, a suggestion Zelenskyy rejected.

Meanwhile, in Munich, the US has asked Europe to prepare proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine.

