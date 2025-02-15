15 February was toughest day on battlefield in 2025, DeepState reports

The military analysis project DeepState has reported that 15 February was the hardest day on the battlefield in 2025.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "Today was the hardest day on the battlefield in 2025, with 250 combat clashes since the beginning of the day.

Advertisement:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that at least 250 enemy attacks have occurred since the beginning of the day on 15 February. These are not the final figures – the exact ones will be available at 08:00 – but already this indicates the extremely significant intensity of the enemy's actions."

Details: DeepState said the main intensification of the Russians’ activity was around Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Velyka Novosilka.

Dynamics of Russian assault operations. Photo: DeepState

The project posted a graph showing the dynamics of the number of Russian attacks.

Background: The General Staff reported that Russian troops stepped up their attacks on the battlefield significantly on 15 February, with 250 combat clashes as of 22:00. The largest number, 67, took place on the Pokrovsk front. The total number of assaults increased two and a half times compared to the previous day.

Support UP or become our patron!