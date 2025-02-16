Russians storm Kostiantynopil and Ulakly in Donetsk Oblast, reports DeepState

The movement of Russian forces; Russian-occupied territories are in red. Photo: DeepStateMap

Analysts from the DeepState project report that Russian forces were carrying out assault operations in the direction of Kostiantynopil and Ulakly in Donetsk Oblast on 15 February.

Source: DeepState

Details: Russian equipment began raids on this settlement in the early morning of Saturday, 15 February.

Quote: "It is hard to say what the exact amount of equipment deployed on Kostiantynopil is, as it could vary from 20 to 37."

"Russian infantry dispersed in the southern suburbs of Kostiantynopil and the forest belt area near point 127.2. One armoured combat vehicle managed to pass through the village, get on the road to Bahatyr, and drop off the infantry, though the vehicle was hit during the rollback."

Details: The report noted that Kostiantynopil is partially cleared, and stabilisation efforts are underway.

The Russians likely will not be allowed to establish themselves there, the analysts from DeepState suspect.

Quote: "The raid on Ulakly was smaller, with forces ranging from 8 to 10 units of armoured vehicles, but it was more successful for the Russians.

Currently, a Russian infantry has dispersed and established themselves in the eastern part of the village. This manoeuvre significantly complicates the life of Ukrainian defence forces units to the south."

Background:

The General Staff of Ukraine reported that Russian troops had significantly intensified attacks on the front on 15 February. As of 22:00, there had been 250 combat clashes, most of them on the Pokrovsk front (67). Compared to the day prior, the amount of assault operations increased by 2.5 times.

The military analysis project DeepState reported that 15 February was the hardest day on the battlefield in 2025.

