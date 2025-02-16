Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 261 times in past 24 hours: over 70 Russian attacks repelled on Pokrovsk front

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 261 times on all fronts of the war zone over the past 24 hours. The Russians concentrated most of their efforts on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 71 attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 16 February

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops five times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Tykhe and Kozacha Lopan.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova and Novoosynove, where 39 Russian attacks have taken place in the past 24 hours.

On the Lyman front, Russian soldiers have mounted 27 attacks over the past 24 hours. They tried to penetrate Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, Terny, Torske and Dibrova.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 Russian attacks. The Russians attempted to advance near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians launched 29 attacks near the settlements of Predtechyne, Stupochky, Bila Hora and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 19 Russian attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka and Krymske.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 71 Russian attacks near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Udachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 25 Russian attacks. The Russians attempted to advance near the settlements of Zelenivka, Rozlyv, Novyi Komar, Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions twice near the settlement of Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted eight unsuccessful attempts to advance.

On the Kursk front, 15 combat engagements have occurred over the past 24 hours. Russian forces conducted 33 airstrikes, dropping 49 guided bombs, and launched 332 artillery attacks, of which 11 were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians conducted no offensive actions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both personnel and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

