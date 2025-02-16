Explosion in Mykolaiv kills three members of Ukrainian Demining Services

Three members of the Ukrainian Demining Services (UDS) were killed in an explosion in the city of Mykolaiv on 14 February.

Source: Ukrainian Demining Services on Facebook; Suspilne Mykolaiv, the Mykolaiv branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote: "A horrific terrorist attack in Mykolaiv claimed the lives of Vadym, Olena and Yevhen. Our colleagues – members of the Ukrainian Demining Services – gave their lives fulfilling their duty to the Motherland, protecting Ukraine from the deadly threat of mines and the filth of war."

Details: The UDS team expressed condolences to the families, loved ones and comrades of those who were killed.

Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation reported that Russian Telegram channels had spread a fake claim that the explosion in Mykolaiv on 14 February was supposedly an act of revenge by one of the victims against military enlistment office staff over the mobilisation of her son.

The Center stated that the woman who was killed had no sons over 25. She had two sons, born in 2001 and 2011. A check confirmed that her elder son is not serving in the military.

Background: On 14 February, an unidentified object exploded near a food establishment in Mykolaiv. Two people were reported to have been killed and eight others injured.

