Russian troops trying to cut off logistics and surround Pokrovsk, UK intelligence says

UK Defence Intelligence has assessed that Russia's key efforts near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast are focused on cutting off logistics routes to the city and surrounding it.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 16 February on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The update notes that on 13 February, Russia announced the capture of the village of Vodiane Druhe, situated east of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, near the H-32 road that links Kostiantynivka and Myrnohrad – an important logistics route for Ukrainian defenders.

The situation around Pokrovsk: areas marked in red are under Russian control, those in grey are contested, and the blue areas indicate Ukrainian counterattacks. Unmarked regions are under Ukrainian control. Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine.

"Fighting has continued in this area with Ukrainian forces likely repelling most of the Russian attacks," UK intelligence reports.

On the western flank of this section of the front, Ukrainian defence forces are launching counterattacks near Kotlyne along the T-04-06 road and in Pishchane, both of which are experiencing intense fighting.

