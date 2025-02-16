All Sections
Finnish president comes up with idea to ensure EU is not sidelined in Ukraine's peace talks

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 16 February 2025, 16:56
Finnish president comes up with idea to ensure EU is not sidelined in Ukraine's peace talks
Alexander Stubb on 11 February 2024. Stock photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes Europe needs a special envoy for Ukraine to secure a meaningful role for Europeans in any future peace process.

Source: Reuters, citing Stubb’s remarks at Munich Security Conference on 16 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: French President Emmanuel Macron is convening an emergency meeting of European leaders on Monday, 17 February. The meeting aims to determine what immediate assistance can be provided to Ukraine, as well as Europe's role in ensuring security guarantees for Kyiv and ways to strengthen Europe's collective security.

However, dozens of such summits showed that Europe has often appeared hesitant, divided and politically weak in attempts to create a unified plan for ending the war in Ukraine and managing relations with Russia.

Stubb suggested that the EU appoint a representative similar to the role Martti Ahtisaari played in Kosovo, at a level similar to Trump’s envoy Kellogg, meaning that in this case Europe will have a stake in the game.

Background: 

  • On the eve of the conference, Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg surprised Europe by stating that it would not have a seat at the table for negotiations to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • However, EU countries stated that a peace agreement with Russia without Europe is not an option.

FinlandEUnegotiationsRusso-Ukrainian war
