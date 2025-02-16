Petro Poroshenko, the fifth President of Ukraine and MP of the European Solidarity party, has stated that election preparations have begun in Ukraine, citing a number of specific indicators as evidence.

Source: Poroshenko in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, to be published on Monday, 17 February

Quote: "The Central Election Commission of Ukraine has resumed operations after two and a half years of inactivity.

Work has begun to restore the voter register. The Ministry of National Unity has been tasked with handling overseas voters – not to assist people, but to compile a register.

The state printing plant 'Ukraina' has been instructed by the authorities to calculate the cost of printing ballots for the elections."

Details: Meanwhile, Poroshenko considers discussions about elections in Ukraine to be "harmful" and assures that the European Solidarity party has neither conducted nor currently plans to conduct any election campaigning.

Background:

On 15 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is open to discussing elections in Ukraine, but this is not something that Ukrainians want due to concerns that lifting martial law could weaken the country’s defence. He also emphasised that it is essential for him to maintain unity in Ukraine, given the need to preserve the country, its independence, and his home: "If somebody doesn't like it, they can choose another citizenship".

On 16 February, Poroshenko said in an interview with Censor.Net that he was convinced elections in Ukraine would take place in October this year.

