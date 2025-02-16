All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Former Ukrainian president lists signs indicating election preparations

Sofiia SeredaSunday, 16 February 2025, 17:51
Former Ukrainian president lists signs indicating election preparations
Petro Poroshenko. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Petro Poroshenko, the fifth President of Ukraine and MP of the European Solidarity party, has stated that election preparations have begun in Ukraine, citing a number of specific indicators as evidence.

Source: Poroshenko in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, to be published on Monday, 17 February

Quote: "The Central Election Commission of Ukraine has resumed operations after two and a half years of inactivity.

Advertisement:

Work has begun to restore the voter register. The Ministry of National Unity has been tasked with handling overseas voters – not to assist people, but to compile a register.

The state printing plant 'Ukraina' has been instructed by the authorities to calculate the cost of printing ballots for the elections."

Details: Meanwhile, Poroshenko considers discussions about elections in Ukraine to be "harmful" and assures that the European Solidarity party has neither conducted nor currently plans to conduct any election campaigning.

Background:

  • On 15 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is open to discussing elections in Ukraine, but this is not something that Ukrainians want due to concerns that lifting martial law could weaken the country’s defence. He also emphasised that it is essential for him to maintain unity in Ukraine, given the need to preserve the country, its independence, and his home: "If somebody doesn't like it, they can choose another citizenship".
  • On 16 February, Poroshenko said in an interview with Censor.Net that he was convinced elections in Ukraine would take place in October this year.

Support UP or become our patron!

ELECTIONS
Advertisement:
The Guardian: European leaders to discuss Ukraine's NATO membership in case of Russian ceasefire violation
Trump administration aims at ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter, Bloomberg reports
Former Ukrainian president lists signs indicating election preparations
Ukrainian Defence Industry signs memorandum with Danish arms manufacturer Weibel Scientific
Russian troops trying to cut off logistics and surround Pokrovsk, UK intelligence says
Terrorist attack in Mykolaiv kills three servicepersons from Ukrainian Demining Services
All News
ELECTIONS
Zelenskyy: I'm ready to discuss elections, but Ukrainians don't want that
Zelenskyy after meeting with US VP Vance: Ukraine awaits Trump's special envoy Kellogg
Germany will support Ukraine but won't back its NATO membership – chancellor candidates' debate
RECENT NEWS
20:14
The Guardian: European leaders to discuss Ukraine's NATO membership in case of Russian ceasefire violation
20:00
One man killed and one injured in Russian attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
19:53
US State Secretary: Next few weeks and days will determine whether Putin's interest in peace is serious
19:24
Trump administration aims at ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter, Bloomberg reports
19:06
Zelenskyy appeals to US on mineral resources: Help us defend this, and we will make money on this together
18:49
Zelenskyy: I would like Ukraine, not Russia, to be Trump's priority
18:33
EU Council and Commission presidents along with NATO secretary general to attend emergency meeting on Ukraine in Paris
18:28
Reuters: US asks Europeans what they need for Ukraine security guarantees
17:51
Former Ukrainian president lists signs indicating election preparations
17:43
Russians reduce activity on front line: 79 combat clashes occurred by 16:00 – General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: