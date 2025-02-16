One man killed and one injured in Russian attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

A man has been killed and another injured as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Nikopol.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Nikopol district has suffered around fifteen enemy attacks today. Russian forces shelled local settlements with artillery, launched kamikaze drones, and dropped munitions from UAVs.

Unfortunately, there are casualties. A 52-year-old man in the district centre died of a shrapnel wound. Another local resident, aged 74, was injured. He sustained bruising to his leg and will recover at home."

Details: Lysak reported that damage was caused to two business facilities, 15 houses, 12 outbuildings, four vehicles, a garage, gas pipelines and power grids in Nikopol.

