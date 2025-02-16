All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

One man killed and one injured in Russian attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 February 2025, 20:00
One man killed and one injured in Russian attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

A man has been killed and another injured as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Nikopol.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

руйнування на Нікопольщині, фото ОВА

The aftermath of the attack

Advertisement:
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Nikopol district has suffered around fifteen enemy attacks today. Russian forces shelled local settlements with artillery, launched kamikaze drones, and dropped munitions from UAVs.

Unfortunately, there are casualties. A 52-year-old man in the district centre died of a shrapnel wound. Another local resident, aged 74, was injured. He sustained bruising to his leg and will recover at home."

Details: Lysak reported that damage was caused to two business facilities, 15 houses, 12 outbuildings, four vehicles, a garage, gas pipelines and power grids in Nikopol.

Support UP or become our patron!

NikopolDnipropetrovsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy reveals number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers
The Guardian: European leaders to discuss Ukraine automatically joining NATO in event of Russian ceasefire breach
Former Ukrainian president lists signs indicating election preparations
Ukrainian Defence Industry signs memorandum with Danish arms manufacturer Weibel Scientific
Russian troops trying to cut off logistics and surround Pokrovsk, UK intelligence says
Explosion in Mykolaiv kills three members of Ukrainian Demining Services
All News
Nikopol
Russians attack Nikopol district: two businesses, 20 residential buildings and shop damaged – photos
Russians keep attacking Nikopol district: four people injured
Russians strike Nikopol, injuring five and damaging industrial facility
RECENT NEWS
22:04
Zelenskyy reveals number of fallen Ukrainian soldiers
21:26
Zelenskyy begins visit to UAE to secure release of more Ukrainians from Russian captivity – video
21:18
Russian Shahed drone strike on Mykolaiv has totally destroyed heating plant's power generation
21:00
Zelenskyy outlines security guarantees Ukraine needs from allies
20:14
The Guardian: European leaders to discuss Ukraine automatically joining NATO in event of Russian ceasefire breach
20:00
One man killed and one injured in Russian attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
19:53
US State Secretary: Next few weeks and days will determine whether Putin's interest in peace is serious
19:24
Trump administration aims to secure ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter, Bloomberg reports
19:06
Zelenskyy appeals to US on mineral resources: Help us with defence, and we will make money from this together
18:49
Zelenskyy: I would like Ukraine, not Russia, to be Trump's priority
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: