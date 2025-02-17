All Sections
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia with 10 UAVs, fires start in city

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 17 February 2025, 02:38
An explosion. Photo: Depositphotos

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with 10 UAVs on the night of 16-17 February. Explosions could be heard, and fires broke out in the city. 

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration 

Details: At 02:32, Federov reported that explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

An air-raid warning was issued after 01:00 in the oblast due to the threat of Russian attack UAVs. 

Update: At 02:39, Federov reported that air defence forces were responding to the airborne targets. 

Later, Fedorov reported that a fire broke out in a non-residential building due to the Russian attack. 

Quote from Federov: "Russian forces attacked the city with 10 UAVs. As a result, a blast wave damaged warehouses, and fires broke out. 

Early reports that no one was injured."

