Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia with 10 UAVs, fires start in city

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with 10 UAVs on the night of 16-17 February. Explosions could be heard, and fires broke out in the city.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: At 02:32, Federov reported that explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

An air-raid warning was issued after 01:00 in the oblast due to the threat of Russian attack UAVs.

Update: At 02:39, Federov reported that air defence forces were responding to the airborne targets.

Later, Fedorov reported that a fire broke out in a non-residential building due to the Russian attack.

Quote from Federov: "Russian forces attacked the city with 10 UAVs. As a result, a blast wave damaged warehouses, and fires broke out.

Early reports that no one was injured."

