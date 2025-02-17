Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 52 armoured combat vehicles over past day
Monday, 17 February 2025, 07:12
Russia has lost 1,530 soldiers killed and wounded, 52 armoured combat vehicles and 37 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 859,920 (+1,750) military personnel;
- 10,089 (+16) tanks;
- 21,063 (+52) armoured combat vehicles;
- 23,222 (+37) artillery systems;
- 1,283 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,067 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 25,505 (+128) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,063 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 37,605 (+149) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,750 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
