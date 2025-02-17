All Sections
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 52 armoured combat vehicles over past day

Iryna BalachukMonday, 17 February 2025, 07:12
Air defence system in operation. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,530 soldiers killed and wounded, 52 armoured combat vehicles and 37 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 859,920 (+1,750) military personnel;
  • 10,089 (+16) tanks;
  • 21,063 (+52) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 23,222 (+37) artillery systems;
  • 1,283 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,067 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 25,505 (+128) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,063 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 37,605 (+149) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,750 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

