Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil refinery and oil pumping station overnight – video

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck two important Russian companies working for their military industry on the night of 16-17 February. These facilities were the Ilsky oil refinery and the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the intelligence

Details: At least 20 explosions were heard in the area of the Ilsky oil refinery. A fire broke out at the plant, which was confirmed even by local authorities. This refinery includes six oil processing facilities with a total capacity of 6.6 million tonnes per year. In February 2024, the Security Service drones already hit this plant. A primary oil refining unit worth US$50 million was damaged.

Advertisement:

The second successful target of Ukrainian drones was the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station. This is the largest oil pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in Russia. As a result of the attack, the station was shut down and put out of service. Oil is now being pumped bypassing this plant.

The source reiterated that Russian oil refineries and oil pumping stations are legitimate targets. They not only work for Russia's defence industry and provide fuel for troops, but are also important for the Russian economy, which finances the war through oil profits.

Support UP or become our patron!