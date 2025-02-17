Ukraine wins 30 medals in Invictus Games, second-best result in Ukraine's history

The 2025 Invictus Games, which took place in the Canadian cities of Vancouver and Whistler, have ended. The Ukrainian national team won 30 medals, which was the second-best result in the country's history.

Details: Ukraine had the largest team in its history – 35 veterans and servicemen participated in the Invictus Games.

Ukrainians won 30 awards of various kinds during 7 days of the competition: 12 gold medals, 11 silver medals and 7 bronze medals.

Suspilne reports that this is Ukraine's second-best result in history. Ukrainians won more medals only in 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany (34). In addition, the record for the number of gold medals, which was also set two years ago, was repeated.

The Ukrainian team took third place in the overall medal ranking, behind only the United States (55) and Australia (36).

Ukraine won the most medals in swimming (8) and most of its gold medals (5). Ihor Oliinyk, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, collected the largest number of medals, winning six awards (three gold and one silver each). Four of them were for swimming.

Ukraineʼs national team took all the podium places in the standing ski race (INO2 class) and won their first gold medal of the competition.

Before the start of the Invictus Games 2025, Prince Harry congratulated the Ukrainian national team during the opening ceremony.

