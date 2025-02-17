Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has said that with the Republican administration coming to power in the United States, "there are chances that the hot phase of the Ukrainian crisis may soon be over".

Source: Nebenzya at the UN Security Council meeting, quoted by Russian propaganda outlet RIA Novosti, Kommersant

Quote from Nebenzya: "With the Republicans coming to power in the United States, there are chances that the hot phase of the Ukrainian crisis may soon be over."

Details: RIA Novosti also reports that the Russian envoy said that "Ukraine has irrevocably lost not only Crimea, but also the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts".

In his speech, Nebenzya also outlined Russia's conditions for resolving the war, which he referred to as a "conflict". He said that in future, Ukraine should be "a demilitarised, neutral state that is not part of any blocs or alliances".

The diplomat stressed that the ceasefire and the freezing of the "Ukrainian conflict" are not guarantees of its settlement.

