All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia's UN envoy says Trump's arrival has brought chance to end "Ukrainian conflict"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 17 February 2025, 18:07
Russia's UN envoy says Trump's arrival has brought chance to end Ukrainian conflict
Vasily Nebenzya. Stock photo: Getty Images

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has said that with the Republican administration coming to power in the United States, "there are chances that the hot phase of the Ukrainian crisis may soon be over".

Source: Nebenzya at the UN Security Council meeting, quoted by Russian propaganda outlet RIA Novosti, Kommersant

Quote from Nebenzya: "With the Republicans coming to power in the United States, there are chances that the hot phase of the Ukrainian crisis may soon be over."

Advertisement:

Details: RIA Novosti also reports that the Russian envoy said that "Ukraine has irrevocably lost not only Crimea, but also the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts".

In his speech, Nebenzya also outlined Russia's conditions for resolving the war, which he referred to as a "conflict". He said that in future, Ukraine should be "a demilitarised, neutral state that is not part of any blocs or alliances".

The diplomat stressed that the ceasefire and the freezing of the "Ukrainian conflict" are not guarantees of its settlement.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiawar
Advertisement:
US Envoy for Russo-Ukrainian war says US will not impose peace deal on Ukraine
Sanctions, Zelenskyy, and the prospect of a jail term: an interview with Petro Poroshenko
Zelenskyy: Ukraine unaware of Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia and will not recognise them
Ukraine's former president on his desire to become president again: I was misunderstood
Car belonging to former deputy editor-in-chief of pro-Russian media Strana.Ua burnt out – photos
Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil refinery and oil pumping station overnight – video
All News
Russia
Moldova refutes Zelenskyy's statement about number of Russian troops in Transnistria
Kremlin says Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's foreign policy advisor Ushakov will fly to meet with US representatives
French foreign minister on Russia's return to G7: It's unimaginable
RECENT NEWS
19:57
Belarus unlikely to enter Ukraine war, says Latvian counterintelligence
19:50
US Envoy for Russo-Ukrainian war says US will not impose peace deal on Ukraine
19:38
Russian attack on Kupiansk injures 4 people – photos
19:20
Zelenskyy's office urges Europe to appoint representative for peace talks
19:13
Russians attack border area of Sumy Oblast, injuring man
18:57
Germany hands over new aid package to Ukraine with IRIS-T missiles, ammunition and howitzers
18:13
Russian economy minister acknowledges country's economic slowdown
18:10
Europe may deploy up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, WP reports
18:07
Russia's UN envoy says Trump's arrival has brought chance to end "Ukrainian conflict"
17:39
Ukraine's Emergency Service reveals number of emergency workers killed and injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: