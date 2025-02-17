Russian attack on Kupiansk injures 4 people – photos

On 17 February, the Russian army attacked the villages of Prystin and Kutkivka in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring four people.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Investigators say that on 17 February, at around 15:35, an enemy drone hit a lorry in the village of Prystin, Kupiansk district. The driver, 38, suffered an acute stress reaction. The vehicle caught fire and burnt out. It has been established that the occupiers used a Molniya UAV for the attack."

The lorry caught fire Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: At 16:05, a Russian FPV drone struck the village of Kutkivka in the Kupiansk district. Three men aged 23, 48 and 50 received multiple shrapnel wounds and were taken to hospital. Multiple households were damaged.

