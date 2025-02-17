All Sections
Zelenskyy stands firm against exclusion of NATO membership for Kyiv from peace talks

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 17 February 2025, 21:35
Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the issue of Ukraine's potential membership in NATO should not be excluded from the process of negotiations on ending the war.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with German public broadcaster ARD, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy pointed to the rapid withdrawal of Western troops from Afghanistan in 2021 as an example to oppose negotiation tactics that require conceding key demands before talks commence.

With regard to statements by the US administration that Ukraine would not become a member of NATO, Zelenskyy said: "You can't just take that off the table. It doesn't work like that. I don't think anyone is interested in an Afghanistan 2.0."

The Ukrainian president believes that "a lack of respect for human life" led to the tragedy in Afghanistan.

"Therefore, we have experience of what happens when someone finishes something without thinking it through and retreats very quickly," he said.

For reference: The agreement for the withdrawal of Western troops from Afghanistan was signed during Donald Trump's first term and was carried out under his successor, Joe Biden, in 2021.

This resulted in a chaotic troop withdrawal, with the Taliban swiftly capturing the capital, Kabul, after decades of conflict, ultimately seizing power in the country.

Background: Zelenskyy stated earlier that Ukraine is open to discussions with the US on all terms of future peace, including NATO membership.

