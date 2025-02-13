All Sections
Trump confirms he does not see Ukraine in NATO: "Russia won't allow it"

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 13 February 2025, 23:04
Trump confirms he does not see Ukraine in NATO: Russia won't allow it
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he does not see Ukraine joining NATO due to Russia’s position and blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for "provoking" Moscow into launching its full-scale war.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump's remarks to journalists at the White House on Thursday, 13 February

Details: Trump stated that he continues to support US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s remarks about Ukraine’s NATO membership not being part of a diplomatic settlement to the war.

Quote: "I don’t see any way that a country in Russia’s position could allow them (Ukrainians – ed.) to join NATO. I don’t see that happening."

More details: He went on to claim that this was "the reason the war started", referring to the 2022 invasion.

"Because Biden went out and said they could join NATO. He shouldn't have said that. As soon as he said that, they (the Russians – ed.) said: 'You know what? You are going to have a war now,'" Trump said, once again insisting that "this is a war that would never have happened if I were president".

Background:

  • On 12 February, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ruled out Ukraine's NATO membership and stated that Europe must provide the majority of future lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine. He also confirmed that US troops would not take part in any peacekeeping operation.
  • In response, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov reiterated that Ukraine remains committed to joining NATO and will not change its stance on membership in the Alliance.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaNATOTrumpUSA
