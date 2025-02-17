All Sections
Explosions rock Kyiv: Russian drone debris falls in industrial facility grounds

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 17 February 2025, 23:56
An air defence mobile fire group. Stock photo: Ukrainian forces

Explosions shook the city of Kyiv as Russian forces launched attack drones on the evening of 17 February.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Air Force had warned that attack drones were heading towards Kyiv Oblast.

The Kyiv City Military Administration later reported that air defence units were responding to the Russian aerial assets in the capital.

Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko noted that air defence units were engaging Russian drones in the north of the city.

Update: At 22:46, Klitschko added that debris from a Russian drone had fallen in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district. Early reports indicate that a fire has broken out in the grounds of an industrial facility. Cars are also ablaze in the courtyard of a nearby residential building.

As of 23:33, the Kyiv City Military Administration has reported that the Russian drone debris is thought to have fallen in a non-residential area. A fire has been reported in a warehouse.

Crews from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene, with firefighters trying to contain the fire.

