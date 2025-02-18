Total of 122 combat clashes on battlefield, 35 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 122 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the course of the day, with 35 of them being on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 17 February

Quote: "Russian invaders carried out one missile strike, using 2 missiles, and 53 airstrikes, using 67 guided aerial bombs (GABs). Additionally, they deployed 1,067 kamikaze drones and carried out nearly 4,500 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements."

Details: The most intense fighting on 17 February happened on the Pokrovsk front. Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 44 times. Ukrainian defenders repelled 36 assaults, while eight are still ongoing.

Early reports indicate that Russia had lost 325 soldiers on this front, 163 of them irrevocably. In addition, a tank, seven UAVs, a TOS-2 heavy flamethrower system, and two vehicles were destroyed. Two cars, a motorcycle, two UAV control antennas and three artillery systems were damaged.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled 21 attacks near Novosilka, Rivnopil, and Novyi Komar and towards Kostiantynopil and Burlatske. Fighting continues in five locations.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops carried out nine offensive operations near Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka and Zahryzove and towards Novoosynove. Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces stormed the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces six times near Hrekivka, Zarichne and Yampolivka, though they were repulsed.

On the Toretsk front, a total of five combat clashes were recorded, including near Toretsk. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian units near Vovchansk and Topoli. The Ukrainian defence forces successfully repelled three attempts by the Russians to advance.

On the Siversk front, Russian forces carried out a single attack towards the settlement of Bilohorivka, though it was unsuccessful.

On the Kramatorsk and the Orikhove fronts, the Ukrainian defence forces repelled two Russian attacks each.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian assaults. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

The situation on other fronts remains mostly unchanged.

