Scholz admits he is "a bit annoyed" by discussions on sending troops to Ukraine

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 18 February 2025, 05:57
Olaf Scholz. Stock photo: Getty Images

After an emergency meeting of European leaders in Paris on 17 February, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has once again opposed discussions of the deployment of German troops to Ukraine as part of a potential "peaceful settlement".

Source: European Pravda with the reference to the German newspaper Welt, citing Scholz

Details: Scholz said that it is "absolutely premature and not the right time to have a discussion" about the possible deployment of European troops to Ukraine. He also said that he was "even a bit annoyed" by the debate.

"Behind Ukraine's back, they are talking about the results of peace talks that did not take place, to which Ukraine did not agree and did not sit down at the negotiating table, about possible outcomes. This is extremely inappropriate. We do not even know what the outcome will be," he explained.

The German chancellor stressed that Europe is still "in the middle of a brutal war unleashed by Russia, which is moving forward without any hesitation".

Scholz added that Ukraine should be able to continue its path to the European Union, defend its democracy and sovereignty, and maintain "its own strong army".

"These things are non-negotiable. And I think it's important for all of us to be clear about that," he concluded.

Background:

  • On the evening of 17 February, an emergency summit was held in Paris, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, after Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, said that the United States does not see Europe at the negotiating table to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
  • Unofficially, it has been reported that Germany opposes the potential deployment of a "peacekeeping mission" in Ukraine with the participation of European countries unless the United States takes part in it.

