Germany opposes sending troops to Ukraine without US involvement, AFP reports

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 17 February 2025, 16:35

Germany opposes the potential deployment of a European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine if the United States does not participate.

Source: a source in the German government, cited by AFP; European Pravda

Details: An AFP source revealed that Berlin opposes sending troops to Ukraine as part of a potential future European peacekeeping mission if it takes place "without full US involvement".

"We will not participate in scenarios in which European and American security (policy) diverges," the source explained.

The US has previously acknowledged the possibility of deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine to oversee a potential "ceasefire" but has stated that American troops would not take part in such a mission.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

