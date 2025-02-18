Russian drone hits multi-storey building in Kirovohrad Oblast: fire breaks out, three people injured – photos

A Russian drone hit a high-rise building in the city of Dolynska, Kropyvnytskyi district, Kirovohrad Oblast, on the night of 17-18 February, causing a fire to break out and injuring one adult and two children.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Raikovych: "A difficult night for Kirovohrad Oblast. An enemy drone hit a high-rise building in Dolynska. There are three casualties – a mother and two children. They were immediately provided with medical aid. The older girl did not need hospitalisation."

Aftermath of the attack Photo: Andrii Raikovych's Telegram

Details: Raikovych added that residents of 38 apartments were evacuated from the building.

Aftermath of the attack Photo: Andrii Raikovych's Telegram

The published photos show that a fire broke out in the building after the hit.

Currently, the relevant services continue to work at the scene.

Aftermath of the attack Photo: Andrii Raikovych's Telegram

Raikovych said that Russian attack drones also attacked the Kropyvnytskyi district, but there were no casualties.

