All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian drone hits multi-storey building in Kirovohrad Oblast: fire breaks out, three people injured – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 18 February 2025, 07:17
Russian drone hits multi-storey building in Kirovohrad Oblast: fire breaks out, three people injured – photos
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Andrii Raikovych's Telegram

A Russian drone hit a high-rise building in the city of Dolynska, Kropyvnytskyi district, Kirovohrad Oblast, on the night of 17-18 February, causing a fire to break out and injuring one adult and two children.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Raikovych: "A difficult night for Kirovohrad Oblast. An enemy drone hit a high-rise building in Dolynska. There are three casualties – a mother and two children. They were immediately provided with medical aid. The older girl did not need hospitalisation."

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of the attack
Photo: Andrii Raikovych's Telegram

Details: Raikovych added that residents of 38 apartments were evacuated from the building.

 
Aftermath of the attack
Photo: Andrii Raikovych's Telegram

The published photos show that a fire broke out in the building after the hit.

Currently, the relevant services continue to work at the scene.

 
Aftermath of the attack
Photo: Andrii Raikovych's Telegram

Raikovych said that Russian attack drones also attacked the Kropyvnytskyi district, but there were no casualties.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kirovohrad Oblastdronesfire
Advertisement:
US and Russian delegations begin negotiations in Saudi Arabia – Russian media outlets report
Rheinmetall CEO says Europe is "at kids' table" in Ukraine talks
Terms of US-Ukraine minerals agreement worse than Germany's postwar reparations – Telegraph
Russia demands new territorial concessions from Ukraine – ISW
updatedExplosions rock Kyiv: Russian drone debris falls in industrial facility grounds
Ship violating sanctions by transporting Russian oil to Europe struck by explosion in Italy
All News
Kirovohrad Oblast
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
Russians hit Kropyvnytskyi district in central Ukraine
Russians damage critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad and Poltava oblasts, injuring child
RECENT NEWS
10:03
Macron tells about results of emergency summit in Paris
09:52
US and Russian delegations begin negotiations in Saudi Arabia – Russian media outlets report
09:39
Rheinmetall CEO says Europe is "at kids' table" in Ukraine talks
09:31
Ukraine may need European troops to deter Russia in future – Lithuanian foreign minister
09:19
Russia attacks Ukraine with 176 drones: 103 downed, 67 go off radar
09:16
Air defence downs 26 UAVs over Cherkasy Oblast overnight, houses damaged
08:48
Russians shell Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: dead body found under rubble of house
08:30
Trump's billion-dollar bargain: how the US pressured Ukraine and why the deal collapsed
08:27
Italian PM Meloni calls Paris summit "anti-Trump"
08:23
Total of 139 combat clashes over past day, 55 of them on Pokrovsk front
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: