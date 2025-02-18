Russian drone hits multi-storey building in Kirovohrad Oblast: fire breaks out, three people injured – photos
A Russian drone hit a high-rise building in the city of Dolynska, Kropyvnytskyi district, Kirovohrad Oblast, on the night of 17-18 February, causing a fire to break out and injuring one adult and two children.
Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Raikovych: "A difficult night for Kirovohrad Oblast. An enemy drone hit a high-rise building in Dolynska. There are three casualties – a mother and two children. They were immediately provided with medical aid. The older girl did not need hospitalisation."
Details: Raikovych added that residents of 38 apartments were evacuated from the building.
The published photos show that a fire broke out in the building after the hit.
Currently, the relevant services continue to work at the scene.
Raikovych said that Russian attack drones also attacked the Kropyvnytskyi district, but there were no casualties.
