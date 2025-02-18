Russians shell Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: dead body found under rubble of house

One person has been killed in the Russian strike on the city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as the body of a man was pulled from under the rubble of a house on the morning of 19 February.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "An 80-year-old man was killed in the enemy attack on Orikhiv. His body was discovered today under the rubble of a house."

Details: Fedorov reiterated that the Russians had shelled Orikhiv the evening before. Houses caught fire as a result of the Russian strikes.

