All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians try to encircle Ukrainian forces near Dachne in Donetsk Oblast, DeepState reports

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 18 February 2025, 09:53
Russians try to encircle Ukrainian forces near Dachne in Donetsk Oblast, DeepState reports
Advancement of Russian forces in the vicinities of Ulakly, Dachne, Burlatske and Andriivka. Screenshot: DeepState

On their way to the village of Kostiantynopil in Donetsk Oblast, Russian occupation forces have come close to the village of Dachne and presumably semi-encircled it.

Source: DeepState contact line analytical project; Ukrainska Pravda source

Quote from DeepState: "The enemy has advanced near the villages of Ulakly, Burlatske and Andriivka."

Advertisement:
 
Advancement of Russian forces in the vicinities of Ulakly, Andriivka, and Dachne.
Screenshot: DeepState

Why this is important: In early 2025, the Russians began to form a semi-encirclement of Ukrainian forces in the vicinity of Dachne. In February, they besieged Ukrainian units between their northern flank (the villages of Andriivka and Shevchenko) and southern flank (the villages of Ulakly and Zelenivka). 

An informed source close to Ukraine’s defence forces said that the Russians already reached the outskirts of Kostiantynopil on 16 February.

Background: Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 10-11 January that Russian forces had occupied Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, which is seven kilometres from Dachne. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Russo-Ukrainian waroccupation
Advertisement:
Europe is ready to increase production and defence spending for EU and Ukraine, European Commission president says
US and Russian delegations begin negotiations in Saudi Arabia – Russian media outlets report, video
Rheinmetall CEO says Europe is "at kids' table" in Ukraine talks
Terms of US-Ukraine minerals agreement worse than Germany's postwar reparations – Telegraph
Russia demands new territorial concessions from Ukraine – ISW
updatedExplosions rock Kyiv: Russian drone debris falls in industrial facility grounds
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Rheinmetall CEO says Europe is "at kids' table" in Ukraine talks
Ukraine may need European troops to deter Russia in future – Lithuanian foreign minister
Air defence downs 26 UAVs over Cherkasy Oblast overnight, houses damaged
RECENT NEWS
13:44
EXPLAINERHow US interference affects elections in Germany and what the debates revealed
13:16
Italian PM is sceptical about sending troops to Ukraine, AFP reports
13:13
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers allocates 1.5 billion for containment structure for Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
12:52
Russian FPV drones injure rescue workers, policemen and head of city military administration in Kostiantynivka
12:38
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence chief reveals how Russians improved North Korean KN-23 missiles
12:15
Kremlin says Putin is ready to hold talks with Zelenskyy
12:13
U13 and U15 drones authorised for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces
11:59
Ukraine increases electricity imports after applying power outages
11:59
Euro-Atlantic integration minister expects Ukraine will sign minerals deal with US
11:53
Europe is ready to increase production and defence spending for EU and Ukraine, European Commission president says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: