On their way to the village of Kostiantynopil in Donetsk Oblast, Russian occupation forces have come close to the village of Dachne and presumably semi-encircled it.

Source: DeepState contact line analytical project; Ukrainska Pravda source

Quote from DeepState: "The enemy has advanced near the villages of Ulakly, Burlatske and Andriivka."

Why this is important: In early 2025, the Russians began to form a semi-encirclement of Ukrainian forces in the vicinity of Dachne. In February, they besieged Ukrainian units between their northern flank (the villages of Andriivka and Shevchenko) and southern flank (the villages of Ulakly and Zelenivka).

An informed source close to Ukraine’s defence forces said that the Russians already reached the outskirts of Kostiantynopil on 16 February.

Background: Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 10-11 January that Russian forces had occupied Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, which is seven kilometres from Dachne.

