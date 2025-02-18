All Sections
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers allocates 1.5 billion for containment structure for Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 18 February 2025, 13:13
Dealing with the aftermath of the Russian UAV attack on the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has allocated more than UAH 1.5 billion (about US$35.97 million) to maintain the safe condition of the containment structure at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which was damaged by a Russian drone strike on 14 February.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: Denys Shmyhal says that the relevant funding has been increased by UAH 139 million (about US$3.33 million) compared to 2024.

Quote from Denys Shmyhal: "Russia has once again resorted to terrorism against nuclear facilities. The drone attack on the containment structure of Chornobyl NPP is an attempt to intimidate Ukraine, Europe and the world."

Details: The prime minister said that there is currently no radiation threat, and work to deal with the consequences of the attack is underway.

Background:

  • On the night of 14 February, a Russian attack drone with an explosive warhead hit the containment structure of Unit No 4 of the Chernobyl NPP.
  • Some equipment at the Chornobyl NPP was left without power as a result of a Russian drone attack on 14 February.

